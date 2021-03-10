SC updates nursing home visitation guidelines; 1 new COVID-19 case in Aiken County

South Carolinians may now be able to visit their loved ones in nursing homes across the state.

South Carolina received federal approval to update visitation guidelines for nursing homes and community residential care facilities. These updated guidelines require facilities to use the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control's percent positive by county data to help determine their visitation status.

As of Wednesday, any facility that meets the following standards must allow in-person, indoor visitation:

• A less than or equal to 10% positivity rate in the county in which the facility is located, using DHEC’s data, and

• No COVID-19 cases among staff and/or residents in the past 14 days, and

• Maintained Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services' core principles of COVID-19 infection prevention.

Aiken County is currently below the 10% positivity rate, as are 39 of the 45 other counties in South Carolina. The only counties that are above that rate currently are Allendale, Barnwell, Chesterfield, Lancaster Mccormick and York counties.

“Too many South Carolinians have been prohibited from visiting their loved ones in long term care facilities because of overburdensome federal guidelines,” S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster said in a release Wednesday. “Prioritizing the physical health and safety of our most vulnerable citizens is critically important, but we must also protect their mental and emotional health. These updated guidelines represent important progress and will result in many facilities opening for visitation, but there’s more work to be done and we will continue pushing federal agencies to allow expanded visitation.”

The public is strongly encouraged to contact the nursing home or assisted living facility to confirm their visitation status and policies and procedures prior to planning to visit a loved one.

Trends in county percent positivity rates can go up or down from one report to the next. Thus, a facility’s visitation status could change from one week to the next, based on the data. This data can be seen on S.C. DHEC's website.

As of Wednesday, all of the state’s nursing homes have had their first COVID-19 vaccination clinic completed, and 86%, or 166 out of 193, have had their second clinic completed, with additional clinics scheduled. A total of 98%, or 485 of 495, of the state’s community residential care facilities have had their first vaccination clinic completed, and 86%, or 424 of 495, have had their second clinic completed, with additional clinics scheduled.

“Allowing visitation to the greatest degree possible consistent with safety for residents, staff, and visitors, is extremely important to residents' mental and physical health and also for their families,” Dr. Edward Simmer, DHEC 's director, said in a release. “The updated guidelines will help ensure as many residents as possible can have safe, in-person contact with family and friends.”

South Carolina health authorities confirmed one COVID-19 case in Aiken County on Wednesday.

DHEC confirmed a total of 507 cases and 17 deaths across the state Wednesday. None of the deaths were in Aiken County.

Wednesday's data marks the lowest number of daily COVID-19 cases in Aiken County since June 2020.

The data reported Wednesday is for the date of March 8.

As of March 10, South Carolina has received 1,743,328 total doses of COVID-19 vaccine and has administered 1,292,104. There are currently 596,694 vaccine appointments scheduled throughout the state.

A total of 32,284 COVID-19 vaccines, which includes first and second doses, have been administered in Aiken County.

To find a COVID-19 vaccine provider, residents can visit scdhec.gov/vaxlocator or call DHEC's COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line at 866-365-8110.

Wednesday's report brings the total confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Aiken County to 12,297, with 171 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths.

Aiken County also has reported a total of 3,810 probable COVID-19 cases and 39 probable coronavirus-related deaths.

In neighboring Barnwell and Edgefield counties, one virus case was confirmed in each on Wednesday. There was also a confirmed death in Barnwell County on March 7. The victim was middle-aged.

According to DHEC's acute hospital bed occupancy report, Aiken County hospitals are at 78.7% occupancy. There are 122 beds occupied, while there are 33 beds open. Across the entire state, there are 593 COVID-19 patients hospitalized.

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC statewide Wednesday was 17,134, and the percent positive was 4.7%.

The total number of cases statewide is now 451,597, with 76,876 probable cases, 7,768 confirmed deaths and 1,013 probable deaths.