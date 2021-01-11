SC residents age 70 and older can make COVID-19 vaccine appointments starting Wednesday

Any South Carolina resident aged 70 or older can begin scheduling appointments to get the COVID-19 vaccine starting Wednesday, Jan. 13.

S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster announced the news Monday, along with the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. The appointments can be made for these residents even if they don't have health concerns or preexisting conditions.

Aiken Regional Medical Centers is the only location in Aiken where vaccine appointments will be scheduled.

Starting on Wednesday, residents can visit this link to schedule their appointment. For further assistance in scheduling, residents can call the S.C. DHEC care line at 1-855-472-3432.

Vaccines can only be administered by appointments; walk-in's will not be allowed. Residents must bring a driver's license or a form of identification with them to confirm their age.

Based on COVID-19 vaccine data, South Carolina officials are confident the majority of people in phase 1a who want to be vaccinated have either received their shots or have scheduled appointments to do so.

The state currently has 146,500 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, with 82,266 total doses already administered for a 56% utilization rate. Additionally, there are 94,926 appointments scheduled by phase 1a individuals to receive their vaccine over the next several weeks.

“Because we’ve seen a dramatic acceleration in vaccine usage and appointments in the last week, we have decided to speed things up again,” McMaster said in a statement. “We know that those 70 and older are at the greatest risk of dying from COVID-19. Making sure they have expedited access to the vaccine will help save lives.”

It’s estimated there are roughly 627,800 South Carolinians aged 70 or older in South Carolina, about 12% of the population. About 19% of Aiken's population is aged 70 or older, which compares to 14% of Aiken County's population and 11% of North Augusta.

For the latest COVID-19 vaccine information, visit scdhec.gov/vaxfacts.

For the latest COVID-19 vaccine information, visit scdhec.gov/vaxfacts.