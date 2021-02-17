SC reports fewest daily virus cases in 3 months; 15 new cases in Aiken County

South Carolina health authorities confirmed 15 COVID-19 cases in Aiken County on Wednesday.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed a total of 655 cases and 50 coronavirus-related deaths across South Carolina on Wednesday. None of the deaths were in Aiken County.

This is the lowest daily case count in three months and the second straight day the state has had less than 1,000 cases.

The data reported Wednesday is for the date of Feb. 15.

As of Feb. 17, South Carolina has received 970,750 total doses of COVID-19 vaccine and has administered 687,669. There are currently 467,554 vaccine appointments scheduled throughout the state.

Aiken Regional Medical Centers has received 4,325 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and has administered 4,698 of them. Augusta University Medical Centers has received 1,950 Pfizer doses to be administered in Aiken, of which 2,004 have been used.

The number administrated is higher than the number received because some facilities have been able to get six or seven doses from one vial. DHEC's inventory is based on five doses per vial.

Doctors Care at the Aiken Mall has administered 880 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 274 second doses.

CVS is now offering the COVID-19 vaccine at many of its locations around South Carolina, including Aiken. At this time, all appointments are booked, but more will be added as they become available.

University Health Care System is conducting a reservation-only Moderna vaccination clinic for South Carolina residents aged 65 and older who have seen a University Hospital physician in the past 18 months.

The clinic will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 23, at Millbrook Baptist Church, 223 South Aiken Blvd. S.E. Residents will return at the same appointment time on March 23 for the second dose.

Appointments will be made online. Appointments cannot be made over the phone.

Residents can sign up for future vaccination clinics being held by Rural Health Services on the organization's website.

Wednesday's report brings the total confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Aiken County to 11,752, with 161 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths.

Aiken County also has reported a total of 3,003 probable COVID-19 cases and 32 probable coronavirus-related deaths.

In neighboring Barnwell and Edgefield counties, two and four virus cases were confirmed, respectively, on Wednesday.

Aiken Regional Medical Centers released a statement Wednesday, saying it has confirmed 1,192 cases of coronavirus in Aiken County. Of those 1,192 individuals, 10 are currently receiving care in the hospital and 126 have died.

According to DHEC's acute hospital bed occupancy report, Aiken County hospitals are at 81.9% occupancy. There are 127 beds occupied, while there are 28 beds open. Across the entire state, there are 1,205 COVID-19 patients hospitalized.

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC statewide Wednesday was 9,746, and the percent positive was 9.1%.

The total number of cases statewide is now 429,494, with 62,875 probable cases, 7,248 confirmed deaths and 869 probable deaths.