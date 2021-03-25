SC passes 8,000 virus deaths; Augusta hospital holding vaccine clinic at Aiken Tech on Friday

With South Carolina health authorities confirming 31 coronavirus-related deaths Thursday, the state crossed the 8,000 mark.

The Palmetto State now has a total of 8,021 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths since the first one during the week of March 15, 2020.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed a total of 551 cases, including 12 in Aiken. None of the 31 deaths reported Thursday were in Aiken County.

The data reported Thursday is for the date of March 23.

Augusta University Health will hold its second COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Aiken this week on Friday.

The clinic will be held at Aiken Technical College, 2276 Jefferson Davis Highway, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The clinic is open to residents who fall under Phase 1b of South Carolina's vaccine distribution plan.

This phase includes all residents aged 55 or older, residents aged 16-54 with underlying health conditions and front-line workers with increased occupational risk including, but not limited to, school staff and daycare workers, manufacturing workers, grocery store workers and law enforcement officers.

Registrations must be completed in advance online at covid.augustahealth.org/vaccine. Walk-ins and phone appointments are not available.

Aiken Regional Medical Centers will be holding another vaccine clinic at USC Aiken next Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be 1,000 Moderna doses available. Appointments must be scheduled through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Vaccine Administration Management System, or VAMS.

For more information, visit Aiken Regional's website.

As of March 25, South Carolina has received 2,481,410 total doses of COVID-19 vaccine and has administered 1,778,279. There are currently 697,233 vaccine appointments scheduled throughout the state.

A total of 46,396 COVID-19 vaccines, which includes first and second doses, have been administered in Aiken County.

Thursday's report brings the total confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Aiken County to 12,436, with 174 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths.

Aiken County also has reported a total of 3,974 probable COVID-19 cases and 41 probable coronavirus-related deaths.

In neighboring Barnwell and Edgefield counties, zero virus cases were confirmed in each on Thursday.

Across the entire state, there are 547 COVID-19 patients hospitalized.

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC statewide Thursday was 23,968, and the percent positive was 3.8%.

The total number of cases statewide is now 461,418, with 83,836 probable cases, 8,021 confirmed deaths and 1,062 probable deaths.