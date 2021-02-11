SC passes 7,000 virus deaths; severe weather may cause vaccine shipping delays

With South Carolina health authorities confirming 84 coronavirus-related deaths Thursday, the state crossed the 7,000 mark.
The Palmetto State has had a total of 7,010 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths since the first one during the week of March 15, 2020.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed 32 new COVID-19 cases and one coronavirus-related death in Aiken County on Thursday.
The death occurred on Jan. 18 in a middle-aged resident.
S.C. DHEC confirmed a total of 1,428 cases and 84 coronavirus-related deaths across South Carolina on Thursday.
The data reported Thursday is for the date of Feb. 9.
The federal government has made South Carolina and other southeastern states aware that severe weather may delay the arrival of COVID-19 vaccine shipments over the next few days. Severe weather has the potential to impact the FedEx facility in Memphis and the UPS facility in Lousiville that are vaccine shipping hubs for several southeastern states.
S.C. DHEC said any shipping delays are beyond its control, as the majority of hospitals and large vaccine providers in South Carolina receive their vaccine shipments directly from the federal government. The agency has been in contact with all providers who receive their vaccines directly from the federal government, and will provide additional information as it's received.
Some providers may need to reschedule appointments because of these delays.
As of Feb. 10, South Carolina has received 970,450 total doses of COVID-19 vaccine and has administered 585,485. There are currently 435,092 vaccine appointments scheduled throughout the state.
Aiken Regional Medical Centers has received 3,460 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and has administered 3,087 of them.
Augusta University Medical Center has 1,950 Pfizer doses to be administered in Aiken, of which 1,038 have been used.
Doctors Care at the Aiken Mall has administered 727 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 154 second doses.
CVS is now offering the COVID-19 vaccine at many of its locations around South Carolina, including Aiken. To register for an appointment, visit the CVS website.
University Health Care System is conducting a reservation-only Moderna vaccination clinic for South Carolina residents ages 65 and older who have seen a University Hospital physician in the past 18 months.
The clinic will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 23, at Millbrook Baptist Church, 223 South Aiken Blvd. S.E. Residents will return at the same appointment time on March 23 for the second dose.
Appointments will be made online at university_hospital_covid_clinic_2.eventbrite.com. Appointments cannot be made over the phone. Residents are not eligible to sign up if they have had a fever in the past 24 hours, they or anyone they live with has tested positive for COVID-19 in the past two weeks, they have been treated with antibody therapy for COVID-19 in the past 90 days or received any vaccinations within the past two weeks.
Thursday's report brings the total confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Aiken County to 11,445, with 159 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths.
Aiken County also has reported a total of 2,650 probable COVID-19 cases and 30 probable coronavirus-related deaths.
In neighboring Barnwell and Edgefield counties, six and 13 virus cases were confirmed, respectively, on Thursday.
According to S.C. DHEC's acute hospital bed occupancy report, Aiken County hospitals are at 85.8% occupancy. There are 133 beds occupied, while there are 22 beds open. Across the entire state, there are 1,391 COVID-19 patients hospitalized.
The total number of individual test results reported to S.C. DHEC statewide Thursday was 20,613, and the percent positive was 10.3%.
The total number of cases statewide is now 419,435, with 56,852 probable cases, 7,010 confirmed deaths and 827 probable deaths.