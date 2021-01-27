SC passes 6,000 virus-related deaths; state to receive more vaccines

South Carolina health authorities confirmed 100 COVID-19 cases and three coronavirus-related deaths in Aiken County on Wednesday.
The deaths occurred between Jan. 9-22 and all of the victims were elderly.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed a total of 2,621 cases and 88 deaths across the state Wednesday. Wednesday's death count pushes the state to more than 6,000 deaths; 6,030 South Carolinians have now died from COVID-19.
The data reported Wednesday is for the date of Jan. 25.
DHEC announced Wednesday that South Carolina will start receiving a 16% increase in the number of COVID-19 vaccine first doses it receives each week. This will take the number from 62,600 doses to 72,600 doses that the state receives each week.
South Carolina ranks 10th in the nation in terms of percentage of COVID-19 vaccines administered, having administered more than 61% of the total doses of vaccine received, according to a new national report by Becker's Hospital Review.
Wednesday's report brings the total confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Aiken County to 10,388, with 143 coronavirus-related deaths.
Aiken County also has reported a total of 2,022 probable COVID-19 cases and 24 probable coronavirus-related deaths.
Aiken Regional Medical Centers released a statement Wednesday, saying it has confirmed 1,100 cases of coronavirus in Aiken County. Of those 1,100 individuals, 38 are currently receiving care in the hospital and 100 have died.
In neighboring Barnwell and Edgefield counties, 28 and 31 virus cases were confirmed, respectively, on Wednesday. There was also a coronavirus-related death in Barnwell that occurred Jan. 24, and the resident was elderly.
According to DHEC's acute hospital bed occupancy report, Aiken County hospitals are at 89.7% occupancy. There are 139 beds occupied, while there are 16 beds open. Across the entire state, there are 2,140 COVID-19 patients hospitalized.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC statewide Saturday was 10,470, and the percent positive was 25%.
The total number of cases statewide is now 384,556, with 42,675 probable cases, 6,030 confirmed deaths and 643 probable deaths.