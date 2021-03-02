SC moving to phase 1b of vaccination plan next week; includes teachers, residents 55 or older

More than 2.7 million South Carolinians will be newly eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine next week.

The Palmetto State will transition into phase 1b of the vaccination plan on Monday. This phase includes all residents aged 55 or older, residents aged 16-64 with underlying health conditions and frontline workers with increased occupational risk including, but not limited to, school staff and daycare workers, manufacturing workers, grocery store workers, law enforcement officers.

Individuals who work in settings where people are living and working in close contact, including workers and residents in homeless shelters, state and local correctional facility staff with direct inmate contact and residents and workers in group homes, are also included, as well as health care workers who didn't get the vaccine in phase 1a.

“Throughout South Carolina’s vaccination efforts, our priority has been – and continues to be – saving lives,” S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster said in a statement. “In the month of February, South Carolina made tremendous progress on expanding access to vaccinations as the supply of vaccine increased. Our hospitals, pharmacies and healthcare providers became more nimble and efficient at getting shots in arms. Because of these successes, we’re now in a position to make the majority of South Carolinians eligible to receive the vaccine.”

Based on current vaccine supply levels, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control anticipates that phase 1c will begin on approximately April 12. That phase will include all residents aged 45 or older and essential workers not included in phase 1b because they do not have frequent, close contact with others in the work environment.

Phase 2 will begin on approximately May 3 and will include all residents aged 16 or older.

Vaccine appointments can be scheduled by going to scdhec.gov/vaxlocator to find a provider, or by calling DHEC’s COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line at 1-866-365-8110 for help.

Public health officials estimate it will take 70-80% of the population getting vaccinated in order to reach herd immunity and stop COVID-19.

The Palmetto State Teachers Association released a statement Tuesday, saying it is disappointed that teachers were not prioritized in the transition to phase 1b and are, instead, grouped in with everyone else in the phase.

"Today’s action means many teachers will not be able to secure a vaccine appointment for weeks or months," the statement read.

This story will be updated. Be sure to check back with the Aiken Standard.