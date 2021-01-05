SC crosses 300K mark in coronavirus cases; Aiken County reports 34 new cases

South Carolina health authorities confirmed 34 new COVID-19 cases and one coronavirus-related death in Aiken County on Tuesday.
The death occurred Jan. 3, and the victim was elderly.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed a total of 2,285 cases and 12 deaths across the state Tuesday, crossing the 300,000 case mark for the state. There have now been a total of 302,003 confirmed coronavirus cases in South Carolina.
The data reported Tuesday is for the date of Jan. 3.
Tuesday's report brings the total confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Aiken County to 8,225, with 121 coronavirus-related deaths.
Aiken County also has reported a total of 1,429 probable COVID-19 cases and 19 probable coronavirus-related deaths.
In neighboring Barnwell and Edgefield counties, 20 and nine virus cases were confirmed, respectively, on Tuesday.
According to S.C. DHEC's acute hospital bed occupancy report, Aiken County hospitals are at 89% occupancy. There are 138 beds occupied, while there are 17 beds open. Across the entire state, there are 2,334 COVID-19 patients hospitalized.
The total number of individual test results reported to S.C. DHEC statewide Tuesday was 7,442, and the percent positive was 30.7%.
S.C. DHEC also announced Tuesday that South Carolina has received 146,250 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and has administered 47,496 of those, for a 33% usage rate. Aiken Regional Medical Centers has not received any additional doses since Monday, leaving its numbers at 400 vaccine doses received and 366 doses administered.
S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster said Tuesday that phase 1a workers who are eligible to get a vaccine shot right now, such as frontline health care workers and long-term care facility residents and staff, must schedule an appointment to get a vaccine or have gotten vaccinated by Jan. 15. Otherwise, they will go to the "back of the line," meaning they'd go into the next phase's vaccination pool.
McMaster, who has expressed frustration with the speed of the vaccine administration, compared this practice to getting on an airplane, saying, "when they call your rows, if you don't get on the plane, you go to the back of the line."
The total number of cases statewide is now 302,003, with 26,070 probable cases, 5,068 confirmed deaths and 430 probable deaths.