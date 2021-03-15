SC continues to see drop in reported COVID-19 cases; zero deaths reported Monday

South Carolina continues to see a decrease in reported COVID-19 cases and deaths.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed 310 COVID-19 cases on Monday, six of them in Aiken County. There were no COVID-19 related deaths across the state.

The data reported Monday is for the date of March 13.

As of March 13, South Carolina has received 1,908,528 total doses of COVID-19 vaccine and has administered 1,483,413. There are currently 633,564 vaccine appointments scheduled throughout the state.

A total of 45,723 COVID-19 vaccines, which includes first and second doses, have been administered in Aiken County.

To find a COVID-19 vaccine provider, visit scdhec.gov/vaxlocator or call DHEC's COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line at 866-365-8110.

Monday's report brings the total confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Aiken County to 12,345, with 171 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths.

Aiken County also has reported a total of 3,855 probable COVID-19 cases and 40 probable coronavirus-related deaths.

In neighboring Barnwell and Edgefield counties, one virus case was confirmed in each on Monday.

According to DHEC's acute hospital bed occupancy report, Aiken County hospitals are at 66.5% occupancy. There are 103 beds occupied, while there are 52 beds open. Across the entire state, there are 590 COVID-19 patients hospitalized.

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC statewide Monday was 12,379, and the percent positive was 3.4%.

The total number of cases statewide is now 455,088, with 79,100 probable cases, 7,850 confirmed deaths and 1,028 probable deaths.