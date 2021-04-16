Saturday vaccine clinics in Salley, Beech Island canceled

The two COVID-19 walk-in vaccine clinics planned for Saturday have been canceled.

The clinics were going to be held in Salley and Beech Island. They will both be rescheduled for a later date.

As of April 16, South Carolina has received 3,773,070 total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and has administered 2,636,016.

A total of 46,184 Aiken County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Almost 25% of South Carolinians are fully vaccinated.

To find a COVID-19 vaccine provider, visit scdhec.gov/vaxlocator or call DHEC's COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line at 866-365-8110.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed 14 COVID-19 cases in Aiken County on Friday, along with 847 cases and two deaths across the state. Neither of the deaths were in Aiken County.

The data reported Friday is for the date of April 14.

Friday's report brings the total confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Aiken County to 12,658, with 176 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths.

Aiken County also has reported a total of 4,171 probable COVID-19 cases and 42 probable coronavirus-related deaths.

Neighboring Barnwell County confirmed five virus cases Friday, and Edgefield County had six confirmed cases.

Across the entire state, there are 556 COVID-19 patients hospitalized. There are currently seven COVID-19 beds occupied in Aiken County.

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC statewide Friday was 25,005, and the percent positive was 4.4%.

The total number of cases statewide is now 474,358, with 92,919 probable cases, 8,195 confirmed deaths and 1,114 probable deaths.