S.C. school COVID-19 cases up 50% from last week

Total cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina's public, private and charter schools rose from 414 last Tuesday to 622 this week.
As of Sept. 21, 423 students and 199 school employees have entered a school or school-sponsored activity during their infectious period, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control's Tuesday report.
The following 16 public and private schools in Aiken County have had at least one – but fewer than five – COVID-19 case among students or faculty:
- Aiken High (student, faculty).
- Belvedere Elementary (student).
- Graniteville Elementary (student).
- Hammond Hill Elementary (faculty).
- Mead Hall Episcopal School (student).
- Midland Valley High (student).
- New Ellenton STEAM Magnet Middle (student).
- North Aiken Elementary (student).
- North Augusta Elementary (student).
- North Augusta High (student).
- Oakwood-Windsor Elementary (faculty).
- Paul Knox Middle (student, faculty).
- Ridge Spring-Monetta Middle (student).
- South Aiken High (student).
- Wagener-Salley High (student).
- Warrenville Elementary (student, faculty).
All of these schools, with the exception of North Aiken Elementary and North Augusta Elementary, also appeared on Friday's report from DHEC.
DHEC notes that the data does not mean students and employees contracted the virus at school.
"Unlike a nursing home, where residents live at the facility, students, teachers and faculty come and go from school and are active in their community and could come into contact with the virus outside of a school setting," DHEC states on its website.
Students and employees should stay home from school if they have any of the following with or without a fever, according to DHEC:
- A new or worsening cough.
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing.
- A new loss of taste or smell.
- A positive COVID-19 test, even if they do not have symptoms.
Every Tuesday and Friday, DHEC releases a new report with the latest COVID-19 data in South Carolina schools. To view DHEC's twice-weekly school reports, visit scdhec.gov/covid-19-cases-associated-staff-students.
The Aiken County Public School District also releases local COVID-19 reports to the Aiken Standard weekly on Wednesdays.