S.C. school COVID-19 cases rise by over 450 in a week; USC Aiken reports 5 new cases

Cumulative COVID-19 cases in South Carolina schools have surpassed 3,000, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control's Friday report.
Since last Friday, cases have risen from 2,548 to 3,004 – an increase of 456.
DHEC's biweekly report of COVID-19 cases in public, private and charter schools statewide only counts students and employees who entered a school or school activity during their infectious period.
In total, 909 school employees and 2,095 students have reported COVID-19 cases in South Carolina schools this year, according to DHEC.
Two Aiken County high schools with more than five total student cases have reported increases since Tuesday. Midland Valley High's count rose from five to six, and North Augusta High's total rose from 12 to 15 – making NAHS the school with the highest number of student cases in the school district, according to DHEC.
The state agency's report includes both a rolling 30-day count and cumulative totals for individual schools.
Here are the COVID-19 numbers from the last 30 days at Aiken County public, private and charter schools, according to DHEC:
- Aiken Elementary (<5 students).
- Aiken High (eight students, <5 faculty). Cumulative: 13 students.
- Belvedere Elementary (<5 faculty).
- Byrd Elementary (<5 students, <5 faculty).
- Greendale Elementary (<5 students).
- Hammond Hill Elementary (<5 students, <5 faculty).
- Langley-Bath-Clearwater Middle (<5 students, <5 faculty).
- Lloyd-Kennedy Charter School (<5 students).
- M. B. Kennedy Middle (<5 students).
- Mead Hall Episcopal School (<5 students).
- Midland Valley Christian Academy (<5 students).
- Midland Valley High (<5 students). Cumulative: six students.
- Mossy Creek Elementary (<5 students).
- New Ellenton STEAM Magnet Middle (<5 students).
- North Aiken Elementary (<5 students).
- North Augusta High (10 students). Cumulative: 15 students.
- North Augusta Middle (<5 students).
- Oakwood-Windsor Elementary (<5 students).
- Our Lady of Peace Catholic School (<5 students).
- Paul Knox Middle (<5 students, <5 faculty).
- Redcliffe Elementary (<5 faculty).
- Ridge Spring-Monetta Elementary (<5 faculty).
- Schofield Middle (<5 students).
- Silver Bluff High (<5 students).
- South Aiken Baptist Christian School (<5 students, <5 faculty).
- South Aiken High (<5 faculty).
In Edgefield County, Strom Thurmond High and Merriwether Elementary have both reported fewer than five student cases over the last 30 days, according to DHEC. Private school Wardlaw Academy has reported both student and faculty cases over the last 30 days – both fewer than five.
In Barnwell County, Barnwell Elementary, Williston-Elko Middle and Kelly Edwards Elementary have reported fewer than five cases over the last 30 days, according to DHEC.
For cumulative information on individual schools, visit scdhec.gov/covid19, click on "Schools & Childcare Centers" and then "Cases by Schools."
USC Aiken
USC Aiken reported five new cases on its COVID-19 dashboard Friday – the same number as last week.
This brings the cumulative total since Sept. 4 to 30 cases.
From the week of Nov. 6 to Nov. 12, one isolation bed was occupied at the university.
The total population on the USCA campus is 3,743, according to the dashboard.
The university reports having an adequate stock of cleaning supplies and having made all relevant calls for contact tracing.
USCA’s alert level remains low, or “Green Alert.”
During Green Alert, “Institutions are open and protective measures are still actively in place. The threat of outbreak remains, but the virus is lower and testing and contact tracing are robust to allow some policies to be relaxed,” according to USCA’s Ready, Set, Return plan.
To view USCA’s COVID-19 dashboard, visit usca.edu/pacer-ready/dashboard.