S.C. reports 910 total coronavirus cases in schools; USC Aiken reports just one new case

A total of 640 students and 270 school employees have entered a South Carolina school or school-sponsored activity while infectious with COVID-19 over the last month, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control's Friday report.
DHEC has been publishing cumulative and rolling 30-day counts for K-12 schools twice a week since Sept. 4.
Last Friday, DHEC reported 724 total positive COVID-19 cases. This is in line with previous reports, which have typically shown an increase of around 200 each week.
Schools that have at least one case but fewer than five cases are listed as "<5" in DHEC's reports.
The following 22 Aiken County public and private schools have reported cases among students or employees, with just one of them going over the <5 threshold:
- Aiken High: Five students, <5 faculty.
- Belvedere Elementary: <5 students.
- Grace Child Development Center: <5 students.
- Graniteville Elementary: <5 students.
- Greendale Elementary: <5 students.
- Hammond Hill Elementary: <5 faculty.
- Jefferson Elementary: <5 students.
- Langley-Bath-Clearwater Middle: <5 students.
- Mead Hall Episcopal School: <5 students.
- Midland Valley High: <5 students.
- Mossy Creek Elementary: <5 faculty.
- New Ellenton STEAM Magnet Middle: <5 students.
- North Aiken Elementary: <5 students.
- North Augusta Elementary: <5 students, <5 faculty.
- North Augusta High: <5 students, <5 faculty.
- Oakwood-Windsor Elementary: <5 faculty.
- Paul Knox Middle: <5 students, <5 faculty.
- Redcliffe Elementary: <5 students.
- Ridge Spring-Monetta Middle: <5 students.
- South Aiken High: <5 students, <5 faculty.
- Wagener-Salley High: <5 students.
- Warrenville Elementary: <5 students, <5 faculty.
This is an increase from Tuesday's DHEC report. Mossy Creek Elementary and Greendale Elementary have not previously appeared on the list.
The only school in Edgefield County that has reported cases so far is Strom Thurmond High, with fewer than five student cases.
In Barnwell County, private school Jefferson Davis Academy has reported the most cases countywide, with 15 student cases and fewer than five faculty cases. This is also among the highest counts for a single school statewide.
DHEC notes that the reporting does not mean students and employees contracted the virus at school.
"Unlike a nursing home, where residents live at the facility, students, teachers and faculty come and go from school and are active in their community and could come into contact with the virus outside of a school setting," DHEC states on its website.
To view DHEC's twice-weekly school COVID-19 report, visit scdhec.gov/covid-19-cases-associated-staff-students.
USC Aiken
USC Aiken reported just one new positive case for the week of Sept. 25 to Oct. 1.
No isolation rooms were in use at the university during that week, according to the university's COVID-19 dashboard.
USCA reports a total campus population of 3,743.
The week before, from Sept. 18 to Sept. 24, USCA reported six cases. From Sept. 11 to Sept. 17, the university reported two cases.
The university reports that it has an adequate amount of cleaning supplies for the campus and that it has completed all relevant calls for contact tracing.
USCA’s alert level remains low, or “Green Alert.”
During Green Alert, “Institutions are open and protective measures are still actively in place. The threat of outbreak remains, but the virus is lower and testing and contact tracing are robust to allow some policies to be relaxed,” according to USCA’s Ready, Set, Return plan.
To view USCA’s COVID-19 dashboard, visit usca.edu/pacer-ready/dashboard.