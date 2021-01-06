S.C. records over 4,000 coronavirus cases; Aiken Regional limits visitation

South Carolina health authorities confirmed 55 new COVID-19 cases and one coronavirus-related death in Aiken County on Wednesday.
The death occurred Dec. 31, and the victim was elderly.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed a total of 4,037 cases and 71 deaths across the state Tuesday. This marks the second day that there have been over 4,000 new confirmed cases in the state, including Dec. 25.
The data reported Wednesday is for the date of Jan. 4.
Wednesday's report brings the total confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Aiken County to 8,280, with 122 coronavirus-related deaths.
Aiken County also has reported a total of 1,435 probable COVID-19 cases and 19 probable coronavirus-related deaths.
In neighboring Barnwell and Edgefield counties, nine and seven virus cases were confirmed respectively on Wednesday.
According to DHEC's acute hospital bed occupancy report, Aiken County hospitals are at 91.6% occupancy. There are 142 beds occupied, while there are 13 beds open. Across the entire state, there are 2,424 COVID-19 patients hospitalized.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC statewide Wednesday was 13,052, and the percent positive was 30.9%.
Aiken Regional Medical Centers announced Wednesday that it would be limiting visitation starting Friday, Dec. 8, due to the increased number of COVID-19 cases in the county. In the emergency department, progressive care unit, intensive care unit, outpatient testing/surgery and behavioral health, there will be no visitors allowed.
Inpatient areas will be limited to one visitor a day during the hours of noon and 6 p.m. New mothers will be permitted one adult overnight visitor. Pediatric patients can be accompanied by one adult or guardian throughout the treatment; siblings will not be allowed.
Additionally, all hospital visitors are required to wear a mask and have their temperature checked upon entry. Visitors must also be over the age of 18.
Aiken Regional also announced Wednesday that it has confirmed 958 cases of COVID-19 in Aiken County. Of these 958 individuals, 43 are currently receiving care in the hospital and 80 have died.
DHEC also announced Wednesday that South Carolina has received 146,250 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and has administered 52,168 of those, for a 36% usage rate. A total of 1,107 people have received the second dose of the vaccine. Aiken Regional Medical Centers has administered 425 vaccine doses.
During a Wednesday briefing, DHEC announced an updated timeline for the state's vaccine distribution. The state is currently in phase 1a, with frontline health care workers, long-term care facility residents and staff, home health and hospice workers, dentists and dental hygienists/assistants and pharmacists receiving the vaccine. There are an estimated 350,000 individuals in phase 1a, according to Stephen White, DHEC immunizations director.
Individuals in Phase 1a must schedule an appointment to get the vaccine by Jan. 15 to ensure their priority for the vaccine, according to DHEC. The agency will evaluate demand up to Jan. 15 to determine whether to request providers move forward with scheduling for the next phase of vaccinations.
The agency plans to move to phase 1b in late winter 2021, which will include persons 75 years of age and older with or without underlying health conditions and frontline essential workers, including firefighters, law enforcement officers, corrections officers, food and agricultural workers, USPS workers, manufacturing workers, grocery store workers, public transit workers and those who work in the educational sector.
Phase 1c is planned to begin in early spring 2021, which will include persons between the ages of 65-74 with or without underlying health conditions, persons between the ages of 16-64 with underlying health conditions and more essential workers, including people who work in transportation and logistics, food service, housing construction and finance, information technology, communications, energy, law, media, public safety and public health staff who are non-frontline healthcare workers.
Phase 2 is slated to begin in late spring or fall 2021, when there will be widespread availability of the vaccine and anyone who wishes to be vaccinated can be.
The total number of cases statewide is now 306,204, with 27,031 probable cases, 5,139 confirmed deaths and 443 probable deaths.