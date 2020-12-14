S.C. receives first doses of COVID-19 vaccine; 60 new COVID-19 cases in Aiken County

South Carolina received its first batch of the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.

Nearly 43,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine are expected to arrive by Wednesday, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Several health care facilities in the state are receiving allocations directly from the federal government and may begin vaccinating their front-line medical workers as soon as today.

The state is expected to receive between 200,000 to 300,000 doses by the end of the year.

Upon receipt of this first allocation, the state will be in phase 1a of the state's vaccine plan. In this phase, frontline medical workers and long-term care facility residents and staff will be vaccinated.

“Our top priority is to save lives,” said Dr. Linda Bell, state epidemiologist, in a statement. “However, as the vaccine first becomes available, the number of doses will be limited in South Carolina, like in all states. We ask everyone to please be patient, wait your turn and listen to our public health officials. Doing this will allow public health officials to ensure the most vulnerable among us and those who keep us alive are vaccinated first.”

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will require two shots, spaced 21 days apart. When residents receive the first shot, they will be given a paper card that provides what COVID-19 vaccine was received, the date and location it was received and a reminder when the second shot is needed.

S.C. DHEC confirmed 60 new COVID-19 cases in Aiken County on Monday. The agency confirmed a total of 2,364 cases and 11 deaths across the state Monday. There were no new deaths reported in Aiken County.

The data reported Monday is for the date of Dec. 12.

This brings the confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Aiken County to 6,626 as of Monday with 96 coronavirus-related deaths.

Aiken Regional Medical Centers announced Monday that it has confirmed 883 cases of COVID-19. Of those 883 individuals, 29 are currently receiving care in the hospital and 64 have died. The hospital continues to encourage residents to practice virus precautions by thoroughly washing their hands, covering their coughs and sneezes and avoiding touching their eyes, nose and mouth to prevent the spread of disease

According to S.C. DHEC's acute hospital bed occupancy report, Aiken County hospitals are at 91% occupancy, as of Monday. There are 141 beds occupied, while there are 14 beds open.There are 29 individuals currently receiving care at Aiken Regional Medical Centers for COVID-19, according to the hospital. Across the entire state, there are 1,276 COVID-19 patients hospitalized.

The total number of individual test results reported to S.C. DHEC statewide Monday was 11,633, and the percent positive was 20.3%.

The total number of cases statewide is now 236,785, with 17,991 probable cases, 4,398 confirmed deaths and 353 probable deaths.