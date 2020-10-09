You are the owner of this article.
top story

S.C. hits over 150,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases

  • Updated
Heather Radford, right, administers a COVID-19 test to Lawrence O'Sullivan during the drive-through testing in Belvedere back in July.

Aiken County gained 19 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus today. 

 Staff photo by Lindsey Hodges

South Carolina officially reached 150,000 coronavirus cases after nearly 900 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed across the state by health authorities Friday.

Of the 874 new COVID-19 cases confirmed Friday, 19 were located in Aiken County, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control said. Aiken County has 4,140 confirmed COIVD-19 cases as of Oct. 9. 

Over 11% of test results were positive for COVID-19 on Friday, S.C. DHEC said.

The agency also confirmed 14 new COVID-19-related deaths in other S.C. counties Friday. Over 200 deaths across the state – including three in Aiken County – are currently listed as "probable" for coronavirus. 

Want to get tested?

The following are upcoming COVID-19 community testing clinics scheduled in the Midlands Region by S.C. DHEC. Details are subject to change. Visit scdhec.gov for more information. 

• Oct. 12, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., BEC Complex, 5955 Jefferson Davis Highway, North Augusta

• Oct. 12, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Barnwell Health Department, 11015 Ellenton St., Barnwell

• Oct. 13, 8 a.m.- 1 p.m., Barnwell Health Department, 11015 Ellenton St., Barnwell

• Oct. 13, 9 a.m.- 1 p.m., Sweetwater Baptist Church, 198 Sweetwater Road, North Augusta

• Oct. 14, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., BEC Complex, 5955 Jefferson Davis Highway, North Augusta

• Oct. 14, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Barnwell Health Department, 11015 Ellenton St., Barnwell 

• Oct. 15, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Edgefield Health Department, 21 Star Road, Edgefield

• Oct. 15, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., BEC Complex, 5955 Jefferson Davis Highway, North Augusta

• Oct. 16, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Barnwell Health Department, 11015 Ellenton St., Barnwell 

• Oct. 16, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Edgefield Health Dept., 21 Star Road, Edgefield

• Oct. 17, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Edgefield Health Dept., 21 Star Road, Edgefield

• Oct. 17, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Barnwell Health Department, 11015 Ellenton St., Barnwell

