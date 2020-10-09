S.C. hits over 150,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases

South Carolina officially reached 150,000 coronavirus cases after nearly 900 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed across the state by health authorities Friday.
Of the 874 new COVID-19 cases confirmed Friday, 19 were located in Aiken County, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control said. Aiken County has 4,140 confirmed COIVD-19 cases as of Oct. 9.
Over 11% of test results were positive for COVID-19 on Friday, S.C. DHEC said.
The agency also confirmed 14 new COVID-19-related deaths in other S.C. counties Friday. Over 200 deaths across the state – including three in Aiken County – are currently listed as "probable" for coronavirus.
Want to get tested?
The following are upcoming COVID-19 community testing clinics scheduled in the Midlands Region by S.C. DHEC. Details are subject to change. Visit scdhec.gov for more information.
• Oct. 12, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., BEC Complex, 5955 Jefferson Davis Highway, North Augusta
• Oct. 12, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Barnwell Health Department, 11015 Ellenton St., Barnwell
• Oct. 13, 8 a.m.- 1 p.m., Barnwell Health Department, 11015 Ellenton St., Barnwell
• Oct. 13, 9 a.m.- 1 p.m., Sweetwater Baptist Church, 198 Sweetwater Road, North Augusta
• Oct. 14, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., BEC Complex, 5955 Jefferson Davis Highway, North Augusta
• Oct. 14, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Barnwell Health Department, 11015 Ellenton St., Barnwell
• Oct. 15, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Edgefield Health Department, 21 Star Road, Edgefield
• Oct. 15, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., BEC Complex, 5955 Jefferson Davis Highway, North Augusta
• Oct. 16, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Barnwell Health Department, 11015 Ellenton St., Barnwell
• Oct. 16, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Edgefield Health Dept., 21 Star Road, Edgefield
• Oct. 17, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Edgefield Health Dept., 21 Star Road, Edgefield
• Oct. 17, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Barnwell Health Department, 11015 Ellenton St., Barnwell