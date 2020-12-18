S.C. hits new daily high in coronavirus cases; McMaster's wife tests positive

South Carolina reported Friday the highest number of daily COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, with a total of 3,648 confirmed cases and 80 probable cases.
Of those confirmed cases, 93 were in Aiken County, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
S.C. first lady Peggy McMaster announced Friday that she tested positive for COVID-19 after taking a precautionary, routine test Thursday afternoon. S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster was also tested and the results were negative. The first lady is not experiencing any symptoms, according to a news release.
She will isolate for the next 10 days, in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and DHEC guidelines. Gov. McMaster will follow official guidelines for close contacts and quarantine for the recommended seven days while being tested regularly. As such, he will be working from home until that period is over.
“I’m happy to say that Peggy is feeling well, isn’t experiencing any symptoms at this time and is in good spirits,” McMaster said in a statement. “This shows us, once again, how contagious this virus truly is and how important it is that we follow the advice and recommendations of our public health officials. We are working closely with SCDHEC to ensure that we follow all of the recommended guidelines and that Peggy’s close contacts are notified.”
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC statewide Friday was 14,060, and the percent positive was 25.9%. There were also 28 deaths across the state reported Friday. None of these deaths were in Aiken County.
During a Friday teleconference, DHEC said that 7,000 healthcare workers have been vaccinated and the agency is not aware of any serious reactions among any of them. The next allocation of the Pfizer vaccines will be in South Carolina next week, most likely Tuesday, according to Dr. Brannon Traxler, interim public health director.
Traxler said DHEC will be providing information "as we go along" in terms of the groups or populations who will be eligible for the vaccine next, including when and where they can get vaccinated. Traxler said this information will go out through numerous media sources, including social media, various news outlets and DHEC's website.
DHEC continues to encourage residents to stay home for the holidays. If they are traveling, DHEC strongly recommends them to wear masks, socially distance and consider gathering outdoors.
The total confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Aiken County is now 6,963 as of Friday, with 100 coronavirus-related deaths.
Aiken County also has reported a total of 1,072 probable COVID-19 cases and 15 probable coronavirus-related deaths.
According to DHEC's acute hospital bed occupancy report, Aiken County hospitals are at 83.9% occupancy. There are 130 beds occupied, while there are 25 beds open. Across the entire state, there are 1,460 COVID-19 patients hospitalized.
With Aiken Regional Medical Centers starting to vaccinate its workers Thursday, the hospital posted more pictures on Friday of workers receiving the vaccine.
The total number of cases statewide is now 247,361, with 19,715 probable cases, 4,512 confirmed deaths and 360 probable deaths.