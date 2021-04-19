S.C. Gov. McMaster, first lady receive COVID-19 vaccines Monday

S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster and his wife, Peggy, joined the ranks of over 1.6 million South Carolinians on Monday by receiving their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

They received their Pfizer shots at a CVS Pharmacy in Columbia. In a tweet, McMaster encouraged all residents who want a shot to get it.

Aiken Regional Medical Centers is holding two upcoming Moderna vaccine clinics at USC Aiken.

The clinics will be held between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Wednesday, April 21, and Wednesday, April 28, at the university's Student Activities Center, 471 University Parkway.

There will be 900 first-dose vaccines available to walk-ins on a first-come, first-served basis. There are also 1,740 second-doses scheduled between the two clinics, requiring an appointment.

The Moderna vaccine is available to anyone over the age of 18. Attendees must bring a valid photo ID and wear a mask.

As of April 19, South Carolina has received 3,775,870 total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and has administered 2,759,442.

A total of 47,134 Aiken County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Almost 27% of South Carolinians are fully vaccinated.

To find a COVID-19 vaccine provider, visit scdhec.gov/vaxlocator or call DHEC's COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line at 866-365-8110.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed seven COVID-19 cases in Aiken County on Monday, along with 518 cases and 13 deaths across the state. None of the deaths were in Aiken County.

The data reported Monday is for the date of April 17.

Monday's report brings the total confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Aiken County to 12,686, with 176 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths.

Aiken County also has reported a total of 4,205 probable COVID-19 cases and 42 probable coronavirus-related deaths.

Neighboring Barnwell and Edgefield counties confirmed four virus cases each Monday.

Across the entire state, there are 505 COVID-19 patients hospitalized. There are currently seven COVID-19 beds occupied in Aiken County.

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC statewide Monday was 15,887, and the percent positive was 4.4%.

The total number of cases statewide is now 476,123, with 93,909 probable cases, 8,235 confirmed deaths and 1,117 probable deaths.