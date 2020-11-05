S.C. DHEC warns of fall surge in state, confirms 17 coronavirus cases in Aiken County

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Thursday that its data indicates the state may be entering a fall surge.
S.C. DHEC has seen COVID-19 case numbers continue to rise at a steady rate in several counties in the Upstate. The news release noted that this uptick is not unique to South Carolina as cases are rising nationally.
Several key indicators in the state have trended upward since August, including the daily rate of cases per 100,000, percent positive, hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators.
"No one should lose sight of the power we each hold to help decrease deaths and illnesses from COVID-19 for all of us. We truly have an opportunity to take much better control of the spread of this virus,” said Dr. Linda Bell, state epidemiologist, in the release. “Wearing a mask in public and practicing physical distancing, consistently, would change the trajectory of our cases in South Carolina in a positive way, and it is my hope this happens very soon."
"The increases in case counts, hospitalizations, and deaths across the nation is extremely concerning, and we must double down on our efforts in order to prevent a second wave in South Carolina," said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC’s interim director of public health, in the release.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to recommend consistent and correct use of masks, social distancing, routine testing, hand hygiene, respiratory etiquette and frequent cleaning and disinfecting.
S.C. DHEC also recommends that everyone six months and older get a flu shot this year.
In a Thursday telebriefing by S.C. DHEC, Dr. Jane Kelly, assistant state epidemiologist, spoke about the different types of COVID-19 tests. Kelly said that the PCR test, which is administered via a nasal or oral swab or with saliva, is still the "gold standard."
"All of those are tests that go to a special lab, so they're not a rapid test," Kelly said. "You get swabbed or collect saliva and it goes to a lab and that test is highly sensitive."
Kelly said this test is very unlikely to give someone a false negative, but its limitation is that it can take some time to get results.
Point-of-care or rapid tests, Kelly said, have the advantage of convenience and are less expensive, but are not as sensitive as a PCR test. Kelly said those tests are only recommended for people who have symptoms.
S.C. DHEC confirmed 17 new COVID-19 cases in Aiken County and 15 probable cases Thursday.
The agency confirmed seven deaths across the state Thursday. The data reported Thursday is for the date of Nov. 4.
Also on Thursday, Edgefield County reported 12 new confirmed cases.
This brings the confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Aiken County to 4,755 as of Thursday with 78 coronavirus-related deaths.
The 32 total cases reported Thursday in Aiken County were in residents between the ages of 6 and 81, with an average age of 41 years old. A total of nearly 69% of the 32 cases were in females, and 31% were in males.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC statewide on Nov. 5 was 2,922, and the percent positive was 17.9%.
The total number of cases statewide is now 172,216 confirmed cases, 9,423 probable cases, 3,736 confirmed deaths and 256 probable deaths.
There are 755 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in the state; 102 of those patients are on ventilators.
USCA Testing Event
USC Aiken will begin holding free COVID-19 testing events on Friday, Nov. 6. The testing is open to all USC Aiken students, faculty and staff and the greater Aiken community.
Testing will occur six days a week, from Wednesday to Monday, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. each day. This testing will go on until spring 2021.
S.C. DHEC will provide trained staff to administer the tests. The agency will provide testing results within 24-48 hours of testing.
It will occur in the parking lot of the USC Aiken Convocation Center at 2049 Champion Way in Graniteville. It is a drive-thru test site and two lines will be open. To pre-register, visit rrtesting.com/uscaiken.
Residents are not required to bring an insurance card, but will need a driver's license or a USC Aiken ID.
For more information, contact Deri Wills at deriw@usca.edu or 803-641-3787.