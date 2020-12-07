S.C. DHEC shares information about expected vaccine allocation

South Carolina is expected to receive between 200,000 and 300,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine this month, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control said Monday.

The agency said this amount is subject to change and the exact amounts will not be known until the vaccines are received.

The department has said the first doses of the vaccine will go to frontline health care workers and nursing home residents, as recommended by federal guidelines for the first phase of distribution.

South Carolina health authorities confirmed 66 new COVID-19 cases in Aiken County on Monday.

S.C. DHEC confirmed a total of 2,413 cases and 12 deaths across the state Monday. There were no new deaths reported in Aiken County.

This marks the fourth straight day that the state has had over 2,000 confirmed cases.

The data reported Monday is for the date of Dec. 5.

This brings the confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Aiken County to 6,087 as of Monday with 91 coronavirus-related deaths.

According to S.C. DHEC's acute hospital bed occupancy report, Aiken County hospitals are at 76.1% occupancy. There are 118 beds occupied, while there are 37 beds open. Across the entire state, there are 1,025 COVID-19 patients hospitalized.

The total number of individual test results reported to S.C. DHEC statewide Monday was 12,452, and the percent positive was 19.4%.

The total number of cases statewide is now 218,820 confirmed cases, 15,832 probable cases, 4,249 confirmed deaths and 330 probable deaths.