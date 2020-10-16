S.C. DHEC shares COVID-19 vaccine plan; 23 cases confirmed in Aiken County

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control has submitted its COVID-19 vaccine plan for the state to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
The plan is structured in three phases, which was developed through collaboration between S.C. DHEC, the S.C. Emergency Management Division, the S.C. Hospital Association, the National Guard, the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division, Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation and other public and private sector partners.
"Safety is the top priority in any vaccine development, and no vaccine will be released until it has undergone the rigorous scientific and clinical testing that’s required as part of all vaccine development,” Dr. Linda Bell, South Carolina state epidemiologist, said in a release Friday. “Scientists had already begun research for coronavirus vaccines during previous outbreaks caused by related coronaviruses, and that earlier research provided a head start for rapid development of vaccines to protect against infection with the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV2, the virus that causes COVID-19.”
Phase one is when there will potentially be a limited supply of COVID-19 vaccine doses. That limited supply will be made available to certain identified groups, including front-line medical workers, people at high risk and critical infrastructure workers. Inventory and distribution of the vaccine will be closely monitored.
Phase two will occur when there are a large number of vaccine doses available. There will be a focus on ensuring access to the vaccine for the targeted groups from phase one who have not been vaccinated yet before expanding efforts to the general population.
In phase three, there will be a sufficient supply of vaccine doses for the entire population, as well as a surplus of doses. There will be a focus to ensure equitable vaccination access for the entire population. S.C. DHEC will reassess its strategy to increase population uptake in communities with low coverage.
The vaccine supply is expected to increase substantially and be more widely available to the public in 2021.
"The overarching goal of this vaccination plan is the equitable distribution of the vaccine across the state, based on the most current federal guidance and recommendations," according to a release from S.C. DHEC.
For more information about the vaccine plan, including frequently asked questions, or to read the plan in its entirety, visit scdhec.gov/covid19vaccine.
Aiken County cases
S.C. DHEC confirmed 23 new cases of COVID-19 in Aiken County on Friday. Three probable cases and no deaths were also reported in the county Friday. The data reported Friday is for the date of Oct. 15.
A total of 897 new coronavirus cases were confirmed by S.C. DHEC across South Carolina on Friday, including 10 cases in Barnwell County. There were five confirmed deaths and three probable deaths across the state reported Friday.
The 26 total cases Friday in Aiken County were in residents between the ages of 5 and 85, with an average age of 32 years old. A total of 57.7% of the 26 cases were in females, and 42.3% were in males.
There were 7,805 test results reported to S.C. DHEC on Friday, with a percent positive of 11.5%.
Want to get tested?
The following are free community testing events scheduled by S.C. DHEC. COVID-19 symptoms and health insurance are not required to receive a test.
• Saturday: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Edgefield Health Department, 21 Star Road, Edgefield; Barnwell Health Department, 11015 Ellenton St., Barnwell.
Preregistration encouraged for these events and can be done at scdhec.gov.