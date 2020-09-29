S.C. DHEC reports slight decrease in hospitalizations for Aiken County

New data released by state health authorities indicates hospital beds are opening up again in Aiken County after a week of high-capacity numbers reported by the federal TeleTracking system.
Hospital capacity in Aiken County was slightly over 90% for several days last week, according to data published online by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
According to the most recent information, which was released late Monday, hospital capacity in Aiken County is now hovering slightly above 79% occupied, with 31 beds currently available.
Hospital capacity data is usually collected on a daily basis from South Carolina's 83 hospitals by TeleTracking and publicly released by DHEC.
Also on Tuesday, DHEC reported six new coronavirus cases and no new deaths in Aiken County.
Statewide, 527 COVID-19 cases and 21 new deaths were confirmed by DHEC. Over 13% of Tuesday's test results were positive for coronavirus, the agency said.
Midlands COVID-19 testing events
The following events are free coronavirus testing events sponsored by DHEC/EMT. These events do not require COVID-19 symptoms or health insurance to receive a test. Clinic times and locations are subject to change; visit S.C. DHEC at scdhec.gov for more info.
The testing events will be held:
• Thursday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Edgefield Health Dept., 21 Star Road, Edgefield.
• Thursday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., BEC Complex, 5955 Jefferson Davis Highway, North Augusta.
• Thursday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Barnwell Health Department, 11015 Ellenton St., Barnwell.
• Friday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Barnwell Health Department, 11015 Ellenton St., Barnwell.
• Friday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Edgefield Health Dept., 21 Star Road, Edgefield.
• Saturday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Barnwell Health Department, 11015 Ellenton Street, Barnwell.