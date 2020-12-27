S.C. DHEC reports over 4,000 new COVID-19 cases, breaking record high

State health authorities confirmed a record-breaking number of new COVID-19 cases in South Carolina, shattering the previous record by hundreds.

On Dec. 25, 4,370 new cases were reported. Previously, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control's record high was 3,648 on Dec. 18.

Of those cases, 73 belong to residents in Aiken County. Barnwell County reported 12 new cases, and Edgefield County reported five.

One elderly COVID-19 patient in Aiken County died on Dec. 22. DHEC confirmed 14 new coronavirus deaths in total, all among elderly patients aged 65 or older.

This latest data update brings the statewide cumulative totals to 273,659 confirmed cases (along with 22,520 probable cases) and 4,764 confirmed deaths.

Of the 18,600 individual test results reported statewide yesterday, 23.5% of them were positive, according to DHEC.

Cumulatively, South Carolinians have taken 3,571,920 COVID-19 tests over time, according to DHEC.

DHEC reports that 76.1% of hospital beds in Aiken County are occupied.

Statewide, 1,780 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, according to DHEC. About 10% of coronavirus patients are on ventilators.

USC Aiken testing center

The free COVID-19 saliva testing site at USC Aiken's Convocation Center will be closed for New Year's Day on Dec. 31, Jan. 1 and Jan. 2.

As usual, the testing site is closed on Tuesdays, so testing will only be available on Monday and Wednesday this week, according to USCA's website.

Normal hours of operation will resume on Jan. 3. The site is located at 2049 Champion Way, Graniteville, and is open from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on every day but Tuesday.

No insurance is necessary for the tests. Patients can pre-register at rrtesting.com/uscaiken.

On Sunday afternoon, the line to get tested at USCA stretched beyond the parking lot of the Convocation Center. Those who arrived around 1 p.m. got through the line in about 35-40 minutes.

For more information about USCA's free coronavirus testing site, visit usca.edu/pacer-ready/covid-19-testing.