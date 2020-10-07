S.C. DHEC reports one confirmed death, one probable death in Aiken County on Wednesday

South Carolina health authorities confirmed 12 new COVID-19 cases in Aiken County and another 544 cases across the rest of the state Wednesday.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed 27 deaths across the state, including one in Aiken County. The death occurred on Aug. 17, and the victim was elderly.
There was also a probable death in Aiken County that occurred on Aug. 30, and the victim was middle-aged.
Also on Wednesday, Barnwell County had five new confirmed cases, and Edgefield County had six new cases.
This brings the confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Aiken County to 4,111 as of Wednesday with 75 coronavirus-related deaths.
The total number of individual test results reported to S.C. DHEC statewide Wednesday was 4,309, and the percent positive was 12.9%.
The total number of cases statewide now amounts to 148,334, with 3,300 virus-related deaths.
There are 707 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in the state; 93 of those patients are on ventilators.
Want to get tested?
These are some upcoming COVID-19 testing events scheduled for the Midlands region, according to a notice from S.C. DHEC. Health insurance and COVID-19 symptoms are not required to receive a free test from S.C. DHEC-sponsored events.
• Thursday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., sponsored by S.C. DHEC, Edgefield Health Dept., 21 Star Road, Edgefield.
• Thursday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sponsored by S.C. DHEC, BEC Complex, 5955 Jefferson Davis Highway, North Augusta.
• Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., sponsored by S.C. DHEC, Barnwell Health Department, 11015 Ellenton St., Barnwell.
• Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., sponsored by S.C. DHEC, Barnwell Health Department, 11015 Ellenton St., Barnwell.
The following are testing events hosted by S.C. DHEC's medical partners. Some of these partner events may require a prescreening for symptoms, a referral or an appointment. For more info, contact providers prior to the scheduled date for testing events.
• Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., sponsored by MUSC, Mount Beulah Baptist Church, 857 Mt. Beulah Road, Windsor.
• Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., sponsored by Self Regional Hospital, Edgefield Health Dept., 21 Star Road, Edgefield.