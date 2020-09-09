S.C. DHEC reports COVID-19 cases at three more Aiken schools

Six Aiken County schools have reported COVID-19 cases among students and staff, according to the latest data from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
DHEC only provides numbers for K-12 students and staff who have attended school or school-sponsored activities during their infectious period.
As of Monday, DHEC reports at least one case each at Aiken High, Hammond Hill Elementary, New Ellenton STEAM Magnet Middle, North Augusta High, Oakwood-Windsor Elementary and South Aiken High.
This is an increase from last week's count. On Friday, DHEC only reported cases at three of those schools: Aiken High, Hammond Hill Elementary and North Augusta High.
Statewide, there are 80 more cases associated with South Carolina schools than there were in Friday's count.
In total, DHEC reports 233 cases: 138 students and 95 school employees.
The reporting does not necessarily mean students or employees contracted the virus at school, according to DHEC.
"Unlike a nursing home, where residents live at the facility, students, teachers and faculty come and go from school and are active in their community and could come into contact with the virus outside of a school setting," DHEC states on its website.
The data includes public, private and charter schools, and only people who physically attend school on a regular basis are included in the reports, according to DHEC.
Weekly COVID-19 numbers from the Aiken County Public School District may look a bit different from those reported by DHEC.
Last week, the school district included people with the virus who did not necessarily enter a school, as well as at least one case with the district's transportation department. There were 11 cases between Aug. 23 and Sept. 2, according to the school district.
DHEC will provide a school report with the latest COVID-19 data every Tuesday and Friday afternoon. To see the reports, visit S.C. DHEC's website.