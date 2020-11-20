S.C. DHEC reports 549 new school COVID-19 cases within week; USC Aiken reports five cases

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 549 new COVID-19 cases in South Carolina schools between Nov. 13 and Nov. 19, according to the state agency's Friday report.

DHEC’s biweekly report only counts students and school employees who entered a school or school activity during their infectious period of COVID-19.

Cumulatively, there have been 2,475 student cases and 1,078 employee cases in statewide schools so far, according to DHEC data. That's 3,553 cases in total.

Since Tuesday's report, Aiken High has reported two more student cases. Jackson Middle, Wagener-Salley High and Redcliffe Elementary have all reported at least one new student case, and First Baptist Weekday reported at least one employee case.

The state agency’s report includes both a rolling 30-day count and cumulative totals for individual schools.

Here are the COVID-19 numbers from the last 30 days at Aiken County public, private and charter schools, according to DHEC:

Aiken County Career Center (<5 students) Aiken Elementary (<5 students). Aiken High (11 students, <5 faculty). Cumulative: 16 students. Belvedere Elementary (<5 faculty). Byrd Elementary (<5 students, <5 faculty). Chukker Creek Elementary (<5 faculty). First Baptist Weekday (<5 faculty). Fox Creek Charter High (<5 faculty). Greendale Elementary (<5 students). Cumulative: five students. Hammond Hill Elementary (<5 students, <5 faculty). Jackson Middle (<5 students). Langley-Bath-Clearwater Middle (<5 students, <5 faculty). Lloyd-Kennedy Charter School (<5 students). M. B. Kennedy Middle (<5 students). Mead Hall Episcopal School (<5 students). Midland Valley Christian Academy (<5 students). Midland Valley High (<5 students). Cumulative: six students. Mossy Creek Elementary (<5 students). New Ellenton STEAM Magnet Middle (<5 students). North Aiken Elementary (<5 students). North Augusta High (12 students). Cumulative: 17 students. North Augusta Middle (<5 students). Oakwood-Windsor Elementary (<5 students). Our Lady of Peace Catholic School (<5 students). Redcliffe Elementary (<5 students, <5 faculty). Ridge Spring-Monetta Elementary (<5 faculty). Schofield Middle (<5 students). Silver Bluff High (<5 students). South Aiken Baptist Christian School (<5 students, <5 faculty). South Aiken High (<5 students, <5 faculty). Wagener-Salley High (<5 students). Warrenville Elementary (<5 faculty). Victory Christian School (<5 students).

In Edgefield County, Strom Thurmond High, Merriwether Middle and Merriwether Elementary have reported fewer than five student cases over the last 30 days, according to DHEC. Strom Thurmond High now has a cumulative total of five student cases.

Private school Wardlaw Academy, also located in Edgefield County, has reported both student and faculty cases over the last 30 days – both fewer than five.

In Barnwell County, Kelly Edwards Elementary has reported fewer than five student cases over the last 30 days, according to DHEC.

For cumulative information on individual schools, visit scdhec.gov/covid19, click on “Schools & Childcare Centers” and then “Cases by Schools.”

USC Aiken

USC Aiken reported five new cases on its COVID-19 dashboard Friday. This is the third week in a row the university has reported five cases.

This brings the cumulative total since Sept. 4 to 35 cases.

From the week of Nov. 13 to Nov. 19, one isolation bed was occupied at the university.

The total population on the USCA campus is 3,743, according to the dashboard.

The university reports having an adequate stock of cleaning supplies and having made all relevant calls for contact tracing.

USCA’s alert level remains low, or “Green Alert.”

During Green Alert, “Institutions are open and protective measures are still actively in place. The threat of outbreak remains, but the virus is lower and testing and contact tracing are robust to allow some policies to be relaxed,” according to USCA’s Ready, Set, Return plan.

To view USCA’s COVID-19 dashboard, visit usca.edu/pacer-ready/dashboard.