S.C. DHEC reports 532 virus cases in K-12 schools; USC Aiken reports fewer than 10 on campus

The number of COVID-19 cases associated with schools rose by 118 since Tuesday's report, according to Friday's data from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
DHEC reports 532 cases as of Sept. 17, with 180 of them among school employees and 352 among students. The figure includes K-12 public, private and charter schools.
Thirteen Aiken County Public Schools have reported COVID-19 cases. DHEC reports at least one, but fewer than five students or faculty members at the following schools have entered a school building or activity while infectious:
- Aiken High (student and faculty).
- Belvedere Elementary (student).
- Graniteville Elementary (student).
- Hammond Hill Elementary (faculty).
- Midland Valley High (student).
- New Ellenton STEAM Magnet Middle (student).
- North Augusta High (student).
- Oakwood-Windsor Elementary (faculty).
- Paul Knox Middle (student and faculty).
- Ridge Spring-Monetta Middle (student).
- South Aiken High (student).
- Wagener-Salley High (student).
- Warrenville Elementary (student and faculty).
Local private school Mead Hall Episcopal School also has at least one, but fewer than five, student cases.
DHEC reports COVID-19 data for schools on Tuesdays and Fridays. The Aiken County Public School District also provides COVID-19 updates to the Aiken Standard on Wednesdays.
USC Aiken
Although DHEC's twice-weekly school report does not include college and university students, USC Aiken posts campus-wide data on its website (usca.edu/pacer-ready/dashboard).
USCA had two positive cases between Sept. 11 and Sept. 17, with a two-week cumulative total of seven cases, according to the COVID-19 dashboard.
One isolation bed was occupied in the last week at USCA.
USCA reports that all relevant calls for contact tracing for the Sept. 11 to Sept. 17 period have been made.
The university's alert level remains at "Green Alert," which means the threat level is low.
In Green Alert, "Institutions are open and protective measures are still actively in place. The threat of outbreak remains, but the virus is lower and testing and contact tracing are robust to allow some policies to be relaxed," according to USCA's Ready, Set, Return plan.