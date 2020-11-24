S.C. DHEC reports 46 more COVID-19 cases in Aiken County

South Carolina health authorities confirmed 46 COVID-19 cases in Aiken County on Tuesday.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Aiken County to 5,461, according to data reported to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control by Nov. 23.

DHEC confirmed 1,374 new virus cases statewide, including three in Barnwell County and six in Edgefield County.

The state agency confirmed another 23 deaths statewide to be related to the virus. A total of 17 of them were elderly people, or aged 65 or older. Five were middle aged, between 35 and 64 years old. One was a young adult, aged 18 to 34.

No new COVID-19 deaths were reported in Aiken, Barnwell or Edgefield counties.

Not including antibody tests, 10,407 individual tests results statewide were reported to DHEC Monday, and 13.2% of them were positive for coronavirus.

Aiken County reported 268 tests to DHEC on Monday, and 84 of them were positive. That's a positivity rate of about 31.3%.

Cumulatively, South Carolina has had a total of 196,330 virus cases and 4,010 coronavirus-related deaths, according to DHEC.

COVID-19 testing

The free COVID-19 saliva testing site at USC Aiken is closed until Saturday for the Thanksgiving holiday.

When the drive-thru testing clinic reopens, it will be available from 1-6 p.m. every day except Tuesdays at the USC Aiken Convocation Center, located at 2049 Champion Way, Graniteville.

In North Augusta, COVID-19 testing will be available on Nov. 25, 26 and 30 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the BEC Complex, located at 5955 Jefferson Davis Highway, according to DHEC.

To find a South Carolina testing location near you, visit scdhec.gov/covid19/find-covid-19-testing-location.