S.C. DHEC reports 23 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Aiken County

South Carolina health authorities confirmed 23 new coronavirus cases in Aiken County and four probable cases, according to a Saturday report.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 1,639 new confirmed cases and 91 new probable cases within the state on Saturday. They were accompanied with nine additional confirmed deaths and two new probable deaths.
The state's total now stands at 174,862 confirmed cases, 9,880 probable cases, 3,756 confirmed deaths and 259 probable deaths.
Barnwell County saw four new confirmed cases while Edgefield County reported 14 new confirmed cases and one new probable case.
No new confirmed or probable deaths were reported in Aiken, Barnwell or Edgefield Counties.
The confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Aiken County now stand at 4,814 as of Saturday with 79 confirmed, coronavirus-related deaths.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Friday statewide was 14,357 and the percent positive was 11.4%.