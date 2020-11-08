S.C. DHEC reports 17 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Aiken County

South Carolina health authorities confirmed 17 new coronavirus cases in Aiken County but no new deaths linked to the virus, according to Sunday's report.
Across the state, 825 new confirmed cases and 14 new probable cases of COVID-19 have been reported by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Sunday. An additional 20 confirmed deaths and one new probable death were reported as well.
The state's total now stands at 175,730 confirmed cases, 9,958 probable cases, 3,776 confirmed deaths and 260 probable deaths.
The confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Aiken County now stands at 4,835 as of Sunday with 79 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths.
Barnwell County saw two new confirmed cases while Edgefield County reported three new confirmed cases. Neither county reported any confirmed deaths on Sunday.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Saturday statewide was 6,321 and the percent positive was 13.1%.