S.C. DHEC reports 17 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Aiken County

South Carolina health authorities confirmed 17 new COVID-19 cases in Aiken County and six probable cases Wednesday.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed 16 deaths and announced three probable deaths across the state on Wednesday. One of the confirmed deaths and one of the probable deaths was in Aiken County. The confirmed death occurred Oct. 29 and the victim was elderly. The probable death occurred Oct. 28 and the victim was elderly.
The data reported Wednesday is for the date of Nov. 3.
Also on Wednesday, Edgefield County reported five new confirmed cases and one probable case.
This brings the confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Aiken County to 4,738 as of Wednesday with 78 coronavirus-related deaths.
The 23 total cases Wednesday in Aiken County were in residents between the ages of 0 and 64, with an average age of 38 years old. A total of 65.2% of the 28 cases were in females, and 30.4% were in males. In 4.4% of the cases, the sex was unknown.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC statewide on Nov. 4 was 4,459, and the percent positive was 14.5%.
The total number of cases statewide is now 171,642 confirmed cases, 9,228 probable cases, 3,728 confirmed deaths and 257 probable deaths.
There are 783 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in the state; 112 of those patients are on ventilators.