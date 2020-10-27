S.C. DHEC reports 14 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 14 probable cases in Aiken County

South Carolina health authorities confirmed 14 new COVID-19 cases in Aiken County and 14 probable cases in the county Tuesday.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed 19 deaths across the state Tuesday. No new deaths were reported for Aiken County.
The data reported Tuesday is for the date of Oct. 26.
Also on Tuesday, Edgefield County reported six new confirmed cases and one probable case.
This brings the confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Aiken County to 4,560 as of Tuesday with 77 coronavirus-related deaths.
The 28 total cases Tuesday in Aiken County were in residents between the ages of 0 and 73, with an average age of 41 years old. A total of 57.1% of the 28 cases were in females, and 42.9% were in males.
The total number of individual test results reported to S.C. DHEC statewide Sunday was 5,770, and the percent positive was 13.1%.
The total number of cases statewide now amounts to 164,802 confirmed cases, 7,777 probable cases, 3,602 confirmed deaths, and 240 probable deaths.
There are 746 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in the state; 93 of those patients are on ventilators.
Aiken Regional Medical Centers reported Tuesday that 11 patients were receiving care in the hospital due to the coronavirus.
Want to get tested?
There will be two S.C. DHEC-sponsored COVID-19 testing events in North Augusta this week. Health insurance and COVID-19 symptoms are not required to receive a free test.
• Wednesday: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., BEC Complex, 5955 Jefferson Davis Highway, North Augusta.
• Thursday: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., BEC Complex, 5955 Jefferson Davis Highway, North Augusta.