S.C. DHEC receives more than 15,000 unreported test results from Clemson lab

South Carolina health authorities received more than 15,000 previously unreported coronavirus test results from Clemson University on Friday.
About 500 of the delayed results received by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control from the university's lab were positive for COVID-19, the agency said. The tests are from between June 6 to Sept. 25.
The coronavirus case count reported by DHEC for Aiken County increased by 41 cases from Friday to Saturday.
In a news release, DHEC said, "DHEC continues to reiterate to labs that positive and negative labs are required to be reported to DHEC within 24 hours. The overwhelming majority of labs and facilities are reporting their positive and negative results to DHEC, as required. If we were to have issues with the same lab or facility delaying its test results to us, we may take enforcement actions as necessary. This 24-hour time frame allows the agency to take expedient actions in protecting the health and well-being of South Carolinians."
This is the third instance this week of DHEC announcing that thousands of test results were missing from the agency's official disease surveillance data.
On Tuesday, DHEC announced that over 15,000 tests – including over 1,300 positive cases in Aiken County – had not been logged in the agency’s system due to a miscommunication in reporting procedure between Augusta University Health and DHEC.
On Friday, the agency announced they had received just over 7,000 previously unreported coronavirus test results from Doctors Care. About 400 of those results were positive.
DHEC reported 26 new coronavirus cases for Aiken County in its daily report, with the other 15 newly added cases possibly from the university lab's cases.
This brings the confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Aiken County to 3,864 as of Saturday with 72 coronavirus-related deaths.
DHEC confirmed an additional 613 cases and 27 deaths across the state on Saturday.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC statewide Saturday was 6,451, and the percent positive was 9.9%.
There are 727 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in the state; 99 of those patients are on ventilators.
DHEC is working to make testing available in a communities across the state. Currently, there are 336 mobile testing events scheduled through Oct. 31 with new testing events added regularly.
To find a mobile testing clinic, visit scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.
A free testing event will be held from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at St. Mary Help of Christians Church, 138 Fairfield St. S.E.