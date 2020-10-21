S.C. DHEC now says large Aiken County COVID-19 case count last week included historical cases

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control clarified on Wednesday that the initially reported 95 new cases of COVID-19 in Aiken County on Oct. 14 were actually due to historic test results submitted to the department.
The historical numbers on S.C. DHEC's website have been updated to show that there were 17 new cases of COVID-19 in Aiken County on Oct. 14.
"We were unaware, on that day, that this large number of cases was due to historic test results that were submitted to DHEC," S.C. DHEC'S Laura Renwick said in a Wednesday (Oct. 21) email. "When it was determined that these were historical cases, we updated the online information to reflect that new, confirmed information."
S.C. DHEC's initial response to an inquiry about the spike in cases suggested the cases weren't part of a historical report.
"We're not aware of a bulk historic report for today (Oct. 14) for Aiken County," Renwick told the Aiken Standard via email last week.
The cases covered a more than four month span.
"Those 95 cases covered a range of days from May 20-October 10," Renwick said via email Wednesday morning. "We've updated the information online to have those 95 cases not all be associated with Oct. 14, but represented for the day the result was relayed from the lab to the health care provider."
S.C. DHEC confirmed 10 new cases of COVID-19 in Aiken County on Wednesday. Three probable cases and no deaths were also reported in the county Wednesday. The data reported Wednesday is for the date of Oct. 20.
A total of 686 new coronavirus cases were confirmed by S.C. DHEC across South Carolina on Wednesday. There were 11 confirmed deaths and one probable death across the state reported Wednesday.
The 13 total cases Wednesday in Aiken County were in residents between the ages of 4 and 81, with an average age of 44 years old. A total of 53.8% of the 13 cases were in males, and 46.2% were in females.
There were 5,787 test results reported to DHEC on Wednesday, with a percent positive of 11.9%.
This is a developing story. Check back with the Aiken Standard for updates.