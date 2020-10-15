S.C. DHEC: COVID-19 spike in Aiken County not due to 'bulk historic report'

After Aiken County was reported to have the highest tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state Wednesday, the state's health agency has confirmed the spike is not due to delayed test results.
"We're not aware of a bulk historic report for today (Wednesday) for Aiken County," said Laura Renwick with the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control via email Wednesday night.
Aiken County had 91 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, which was the highest in the state. Four probable cases of coronavirus and no deaths also were reported in Aiken County on Wednesday.
The 95 total cases Wednesday were mostly concentrated in North Augusta and Aiken. The three ZIP codes with the highest case count from Wednesday were 29841 with 36 cases, 29801 with 18 cases and 29803 with 11 cases.
Aiken County's coronavirus daily tally has previously been impacted by delayed reporting of test results to S.C. DHEC, such as when S.C. DHEC added over 1,300 previously unrecorded coronavirus cases from Augusta University Health to its historic data in September.
Aiken Regional Medical Centers announced Thursday that eight COVID-19 patients are currently receiving care in the hospital.
