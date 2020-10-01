S.C. DHEC: COVID-19 cases remain low due to ongoing upgrades to disease tracking system

South Carolina is continuing to see lower-than-average numbers of COVID-19 cases as officials work to upgrade the state's disease surveillance network, officials said Thursday.
Only 229 new coronavirus cases were confirmed by the S.C. Department of Environmental Control on Thursday , including six new cases in Aiken County.
The numbers, S.C. DHEC said in a news release, will likely remain low as adjustments are made to the agency's internal database for "more streamlined tracking" of electronically-reported test results.
"We remain dedicated to clear and transparent reporting and will provide a breakdown of tests and results for the days impacted by this internal update," the agency said.
As those adjustments are being made, probable cases of coronavirus and coronavirus-related deaths are climbing on S.C. DHEC's radar. There are currently 4,536 COVID-19 probable cases and 197 probable deaths under investigation.
Almost 14% of the cases reported Thursday were positive for coronavirus.
Until the system's adjustments are completed, S.C. DHEC is only reporting case numbers sent to the agency via fax or email. All patients are still being notified about their test results by their health care provider, S.C. DHEC said.
There were 20 new coronavirus-related deaths confirmed with the state's COVID-19 update, including the death of a pediatric patient in Barnwell County.
No new deaths were confirmed in Aiken County on Thursday.