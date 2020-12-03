You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

S.C. DHEC confirms virus-related death in Aiken County, holding vaccine briefing at 3 p.m.

  • Updated
USC Aiken Covid-19 testing 01 (copy)
Buy Now

Irwin May hands his COVID-19 test to a worker at the USC Aiken COVID-19 testing site.

 Staff Photo By Landon Stamper

South Carolina health authorities confirmed one new coronavirus-related death and 31 new COVID-19 cases in Aiken County on Thursday.

The death occurred on Friday, Nov. 27, and the victim was elderly. The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed a total of 1,754 cases and 21 deaths across the state Thursday.

The data reported Thursday is for the date of Dec. 1.

This brings the confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Aiken County to 5,754 as of Thursday with 88 coronavirus-related deaths.

The total number of individual test results reported to S.C. DHEC statewide Thursday was 7,360, and the percent positive was 23.8%.

The total number of cases statewide is now 208,435 confirmed cases, 14,628 probable cases, 4,145 confirmed deaths and 321 probable deaths.

S.C. DHEC will be holding a media briefing at 3 p.m. today to provide an update on the COVID-19 vaccine.

This story will be updated with further information after the briefing. Be sure to check back with the Aiken Standard 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News