S.C. DHEC confirms virus-related death in Aiken County, holding vaccine briefing at 3 p.m.

South Carolina health authorities confirmed one new coronavirus-related death and 31 new COVID-19 cases in Aiken County on Thursday.
The death occurred on Friday, Nov. 27, and the victim was elderly. The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed a total of 1,754 cases and 21 deaths across the state Thursday.
The data reported Thursday is for the date of Dec. 1.
This brings the confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Aiken County to 5,754 as of Thursday with 88 coronavirus-related deaths.
The total number of individual test results reported to S.C. DHEC statewide Thursday was 7,360, and the percent positive was 23.8%.
The total number of cases statewide is now 208,435 confirmed cases, 14,628 probable cases, 4,145 confirmed deaths and 321 probable deaths.
S.C. DHEC will be holding a media briefing at 3 p.m. today to provide an update on the COVID-19 vaccine.
S.C. DHEC will be holding a media briefing at 3 p.m. today to provide an update on the COVID-19 vaccine.