S.C. DHEC confirms two virus-related deaths in Aiken County

South Carolina health authorities confirmed two virus-related deaths and 33 new COVID-19 cases in Aiken County on Wednesday.
The deaths occurred on Nov. 10 and Nov. 12, and both victims were elderly. The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed a total of 1,226 cases and 22 deaths across the state Wednesday.
The data reported Wednesday is for the date of Nov. 18.
This brings the confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Aiken County to 5,189 as of Wednesday with 84 coronavirus-related deaths.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC statewide on Nov. 17 was 7,233, and the percent positive was 17%.
The total number of cases statewide is now 187,774 confirmed cases, 11,673 probable cases, 3,906 confirmed deaths and 276 probable deaths.
In a Wednesday telebriefing by S.C. DHEC, Dr. Jane Kelly, assistant state epidemiologist, tried to ease concerns that some South Carolinians may have about the future vaccine. Kelly emphasized that no steps in the vaccine development process have been skipped.
Kelly said that the two longest steps in vaccine development are "research pre-clinical trials and revving up for manufacturing." She said the trials have been ongoing since 2003 with work on the SARS trials. Thus, there's already over a decade's worth of research.
"The other thing that is unprecedented in this vaccine is that, on Jan. 10, China released the genetic code, the genome sequence," Kelly said. "That’s like giving you the blueprint, it’s giving you the script for vaccine development."
So, companies started working towards the vaccine on that day.
During the briefing, Dr. Linda Bell, state epidemiologist, continued to emphasize safety measures that can be taken during the upcoming holiday season.
"We must continue to use the masks, physical distancing, limiting participation in groups and good hygiene to prevent the spread of the virus and focus on primary prevention with source control," Bell said.
S.C. DHEC also announced Wednesday that the state has suffered its first flu-associated death of the season.
"Sadly, an individual from the Pee Dee region has died from complications due to the flu, our first confirmed influenza-associated death of the season,” Bell said in a release. “As we’re currently in the throes of the worst public health crisis in 100 years, it’s never been more important for each and every one of us to stay as healthy as possible and one key step we can take is getting our flu shots.”
S.C. DHEC and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend that everyone over the age of six months get a flu shot.