S.C. DHEC confirms two virus-related deaths, 43 new virus cases in Aiken County

South Carolina health authorities confirmed two coronavirus-related deaths and 43 new COVID-19 cases in Aiken County on Monday.

Both of the deaths occurred on Nov. 22, and both or the people who died were elderly. The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed a total of 1,095 cases and five deaths across the state Monday.

The data reported Monday is for the date of Nov. 22.

This brings the confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Aiken County to 5,413 as of Monday with 86 coronavirus-related deaths.

The total number of individual test results reported to S.C. DHEC statewide on Monday was 10,217, and the percent positive was 10.7%. In Aiken County, there were 310 individual test results reported Monday, and the percent positive was 25%.

The total number of cases statewide is now 194,902 confirmed cases, 12,650 probable cases, 3,987 confirmed deaths and 301 probable deaths.