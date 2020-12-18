S.C. DHEC confirms over 500 school virus cases since Tuesday

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed another 525 COVID-19 cases in statewide schools since its Tuesday report.

This brings the cumulative total to 6,186 cases, 4,345 of whom are students and 1,841 of whom are school employees.

DHEC's biweekly school report only includes students and employees who physically attended school during their infectious period of COVID-19. The report includes public, private and charter schools across South Carolina.

These are the COVID-19 numbers from the last 30 days at Aiken County public, private and charter schools, according to DHEC:

Aiken Elementary (<5 students, <5 faculty). Aiken High (seven students). Cumulative: 23 students, five faculty. Aiken Intermediate (<5 faculty) Belvedere Elementary (<5 faculty). Cumulative: five faculty. Byrd Elementary (<5 students). Clearwater Elementary (<5 students, <5 faculty). Cyril B. Busbee Elementary (<5 students). First Baptist Weekday, located in North Augusta (<5 students). First Presbyterian Preschool (<5 students). Fox Creek High (five students, <5 faculty). Cumulative: eight students. East Aiken School of the Arts (<5 students). Gloverville Elementary (<5 faculty). Hammond Hill Elementary (<5 students, <5 faculty). Horse Creek Academy (<5 students). Cumulative: five students. J.D. Lever Elementary (<5 students, <5 faculty). Jackson Middle (<5 students). Jefferson Elementary (<5 faculty). Langley-Bath-Clearwater Middle (<5 students, <5 faculty). Cumulative: five students. Leavelle McCampbell Middle (<5 students, <5 faculty). M. B. Kennedy Middle (<5 students, <5 faculty). Midland Valley High (<5 faculty). Cumulative: six students. Millbrook Elementary (<5 faculty). Mossy Creek Elementary (<5 students). New Ellenton STEAM Magnet Middle (<5 students). North Augusta Elementary (<5 students, <5 faculty). North Augusta High (<5 students, <5 faculty). Cumulative: 21 students. North Augusta Middle (<5 students, <5 faculty). Paul Knox Middle (five students). Cumulative: eight students. Redcliffe Elementary (<5 students). Cumulative: five students. Ridge Spring-Monetta Elementary (<5 students). Ridge Spring-Monetta High (<5 faculty). Schofield Middle (<5 students, <5 faculty). Cumulative: six students. Silver Bluff High (<5 students). South Aiken High (six students, <5 faculty). Cumulative: nine students. Tall Pines STEM Academy (<5 students). Town Creek Christian Academy (<5 students). Warrenville Elementary (<5 faculty). Victory Christian School (<5 students). Cumulative: five students.

In Edgefield County, Merriwether Elementary newly reported five student cases, according to DHEC. The school has a cumulative of six student cases.

Public school Merriwether Middle and private school Wardlaw Academy have reported fewer than five student cases over the last 30 days, according to DHEC. Johnston-Edgefield-Trenton Middle has reported fewer than five student cases and faculty cases.

Wardlaw Academy has a cumulative total of six student cases, and Strom Thurmond High has a cumulative of five, according to DHEC.

In Barnwell County, four public schools and one private school have reported cases in the last 30 days. Moriah Christian Academy, Williston-Elko Middle and Barnwell High have had fewer than five student cases, and Barnwell Elementary and Guinyard-Butler Middle have had fewer than five faculty cases, according to DHEC.

For more COVID-19 information on individual schools, visit scdhec.gov/covid19, click on Schools & Childcare Centers and then Cases by Schools.