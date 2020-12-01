S.C. DHEC confirms almost 1,300 new virus cases across state

South Carolina health authorities confirmed 15 new COVID-19 cases in Aiken County on Tuesday.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed a total of 1,297 cases and 13 deaths across the state Tuesday. There were no deaths reported in Aiken County.
The data reported Tuesday is for the date of Nov. 29.
This brings the confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Aiken County to 5,664 as of Tuesday with 86 coronavirus-related deaths.
Aiken Regional Medical Centers announced Tuesday that it has confirmed 775 cases of COVID-19 in Aiken County. Of those 775 individuals, 18 are currently receiving care in the hospital and 58 have died. ARMC said it encourages people to practice virus precautions by thoroughly washing their hands, covering coughs and sneezes, and avoiding touching their eyes, nose and mouth.
The total number of individual test results reported to S.C. DHEC statewide Tuesday was 7,375, and the percent positive was 17.6%.
The total number of cases statewide is now 205,004 confirmed cases, 13,908 probable cases, 4,091 confirmed deaths and 313 probable deaths.