S.C. DHEC confirms 87 new virus cases in Aiken County

South Carolina health authorities confirmed 87 new COVID-19 cases in Aiken County on Tuesday.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed a total of 2,115 cases and four deaths across the state Tuesday. There were no new deaths reported in Aiken County, but in Edgefield County there was a death of an elderly patient that was listed as probable for coronavirus.
This marks the fifth consecutive day that the state has had over 2,000 confirmed cases.
The data reported Tuesday is for the date of Dec. 6.
This brings the confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Aiken County to 6,174 as of Tuesday with 91 coronavirus-related deaths.
According to S.C. DHEC's acute hospital bed occupancy report, Aiken County hospitals are at 78.7% occupancy. There are 122 beds occupied, while there are 33 beds open. Across the entire state, there are 1,179 COVID-19 patients hospitalized.
The total number of individual test results reported to S.C. DHEC statewide Tuesday was 11,214, and the percent positive was 18.9%.
The total number of cases statewide is now 220,961 confirmed cases, 15,993 probable cases, 4,253 confirmed deaths and 332 probable deaths.