S.C. DHEC confirms 59 virus cases in Aiken County

South Carolina health authorities confirmed 59 new COVID-19 cases in Aiken County on Friday.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed a total of 1,479 cases and 26 deaths across the state Thursday. None of the deaths were in Aiken County.

The data reported Friday is for the date of Nov. 19.

This brings the confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Aiken County to 5,286 as of Friday with 84 coronavirus-related deaths.

The total number of individual test results reported to S.C. DHEC statewide on Friday was 11,207, and the percent positive was 13.2%. In Aiken County, there were 348 individual test results reported Friday, and the percent positive was 24.8%.

The total number of cases statewide is now 191,021 confirmed cases, 12,140 probable cases, 3,949 confirmed deaths and 282 probable deaths.

In a Friday release, S.C. DHEC announced its daily COVID-19 data reports will be on a 24-hour delay beginning Nov. 27.

"This delay will allow for more robust analysis of data before it's publicly reported," the release stated.

S.C. DHEC also encouraged all South Carolinians to safely celebrate the holiday season and to take time to unwind, connect with others and focus on their mental and emotional health.