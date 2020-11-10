S.C. DHEC confirms 58 virus cases in Aiken County

South Carolina health authorities confirmed 58 new COVID-19 cases and reported 10 probable cases in Aiken County on Tuesday.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed an additional 1,268 cases and 18 deaths across the rest of the state Tuesday. One of the deaths was in Aiken County; it occurred on Nov. 8, and the person was elderly.
The data reported Tuesday is for the date of Nov. 9.
This brings the confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Aiken County to 4,901 as of Tuesday with 80 coronavirus-related deaths.
The 68 total cases reported Monday in Aiken County were in residents between the ages of 3 and 80, with an average age of 37 years old. A total of 51.5% of the 68 cases were in females, and 48.5% were in males.
These 68 cases were mostly concentrated in three zip codes: 29803 and 29841 each had 15 cases, while 29801 had nine cases.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC statewide on Nov. 10 was 9,770, and the percent positive was 13.6%.
The total number of cases statewide is now 177,515 confirmed cases, 10,223 probable cases, 3,795 confirmed deaths and 267 probable deaths.
There are 784 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in the state; 104 of those patients are on ventilators.
DHEC also released some recommendations for residents to stay safe during the Thanksgiving holiday.
“Try to keep gatherings small in terms of different households invited, ensure that proper social distancing and mask-wearing is observed, consider outdoor celebrations if weather permits, and bring more people together safely using video meetings,” said Dr. Michael J. Kacka, DHEC physician and chief medical officer, in a news release.
State health officials also recommend residents limit activities in the two weeks before a holiday gathering in order to reduce the risk of spreading the virus. DHEC also suggests residents get tested before and after holiday traveling or events.
Want to get tested?
USC Aiken continues to offer coronavirus testing Wednesday through Monday each week at the USCA Convocation Center from 1 to 6 p.m. It is a saliva test, and residents spit into a vial. Residents are not required to bring an insurance card, but will need a driver's license or a USC Aiken ID. To pre-register, visit rrtesting.com/uscaiken.