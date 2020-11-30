S.C. DHEC confirms 57 new coronavirus cases in Aiken County

South Carolina health authorities confirmed 57 new COVID-19 cases in Aiken County on Monday.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed a total of 1,174 cases and 27 deaths across the state Monday. There were no deaths reported in Aiken County.

The data reported Monday is for the date of Nov. 28.

This brings the confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Aiken County to 5,648 as of Monday with 86 coronavirus-related deaths.

According to S.C. DHEC's acute hospital bed occupancy report, Aiken County hospitals are at 86.5% occupancy. There are 134 beds occupied, while there are 21 beds open. Across the entire state, there are 925 COVID-19 patients hospitalized.

The total number of individual test results reported to S.C. DHEC statewide Monday was 6,514, and the percent positive was 18%.

The total number of cases statewide is now 203,659 confirmed cases, 13,828 probable cases, 4,077 confirmed deaths and 304 probable deaths.