S.C. DHEC confirms 54 new COVID-19 cases in Aiken County

South Carolina health authorities confirmed 54 new COVID-19 cases in Aiken County on Tuesday.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed a total of 2,303 cases and four deaths across the state Tuesday. There were no new deaths reported in Aiken County.
The data reported Tuesday is for the date of Dec. 13.
This brings the confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Aiken County to 6,684 as of Tuesday with 96 coronavirus-related deaths.
According to S.C. DHEC's acute hospital bed occupancy report, Aiken County hospitals are at 89% occupancy. There are 138 beds occupied, while there are 17 beds open. Across the entire state, there are 1,046 COVID-19 patients hospitalized.
The total number of individual test results reported to S.C. DHEC statewide Tuesday was 11,589, and the percent positive was 19.9%.
South Carolina continues to receive the initial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from the federal government. The state is expected to receive all of its approximate 43,000 initial doses by Wednesday. The federal government is providing additional allocations to states on a weekly basis going forward, and South Carolina is anticipated to receive 200,000-300,000 doses by the end of the year.
“Together, with our federal, state and local partners, DHEC is committed to ensuring that everyone who wants to receive vaccine in South Carolina will eventually be vaccinated,” said Dr. Linda Bell, state epidemiologist. “However, the number of doses is currently limited in South Carolina, like in all states. That’s why we are calling on all South Carolinians to step up by stepping back, to ensure the most vulnerable among us and those who keep us alive are vaccinated first.”
S.C. DHEC said while there are no established time frames for each phase of vaccine distribution, as outlined in the state’s vaccine plan, South Carolinians will be made aware when the vaccine is available for them.
The state could remain in phase 1a, which is focused on averting deaths and protecting medical professionals, for several weeks or months, depending on the supply and demand of initial vaccine doses, according to S.C. DHEC.
The total number of cases statewide is now 239,119, with 18,201 probable cases, 4,402 confirmed deaths and 354 probable deaths.