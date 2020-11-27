S.C. DHEC confirms 43 virus cases in Aiken County

South Carolina health authorities confirmed 43 new COVID-19 cases in Aiken County on Friday.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed a total of 1,777 cases and 28 deaths across the state Friday. None of the deaths were in Aiken County.

The data reported Friday is for the date of Nov. 25. S.C. DHEC announced last week that its daily COVID-19 data reports will be on a 24-hour delay beginning Nov. 27. The agency did not report daily COVID-19 numbers on Thanksgiving Day, as it also announced last week.

This brings the confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Aiken County to 5,537 as of Friday with 86 coronavirus-related deaths.

The total number of individual test results reported to S.C. DHEC statewide on Friday was 14,392, and the percent positive was 12.3%.

The total number of cases statewide is now 199,538 confirmed cases, 13,582 probable cases, 4,043 confirmed deaths and 303 probable deaths.