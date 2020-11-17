S.C. DHEC confirms 36 virus cases, one death in Aiken County; S.C. attorney general quarantines after virus exposure

South Carolina health authorities confirmed 36 new COVID-19 cases and one virus-related death in Aiken County on Tuesday.
The death occurred on Nov. 2, and the victim was middle-aged. The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed a total of 1,088 cases and 58 deaths across the state Monday.
The data reported Tuesday is for the date of Nov. 17.
This brings the confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Aiken County to 5,151 as of Tuesday with 82 coronavirus-related deaths.
The total number of individual test results reported to S.C. DHEC statewide on Nov. 17 was 7,894, and the percent positive was 13.8%.
The total number of cases statewide is now 186,528 confirmed cases, 11,372 probable cases, 3,884 confirmed deaths and 272 probable deaths.
S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Tuesday that he found out he was near someone who has since tested positive for COVID-19. Wilson will quarantine and work from his home for the next 14 days to comply with CDC guidelines. In a release, Wilson's office said "he feels fine and has no symptoms."
Aiken Regional Medical Centers announced Tuesday that it has confirmed 733 cases of COVID-19 in Aiken County. Of those 733 individuals, seven are currently receiving care in the hospital and 53 have died.
MUSC Health released its biweekly COVID-19 report Tuesday and laid out recommendations for people who plan to attend Thanksgiving celebrations. It encouraged people to get tested for the virus prior to the holiday, stay outside as much as possible, socially distance at all times, frequently wash hands and to wear masks when social distancing isn't possible.
MUSC also recommended taking extra precautions for those who are most vulnerable, such as limiting the number of people who serve food or donning gloves while serving food.
The university also had information about saliva-based COVID-19 test, including that people shouldn't eat, drink or smoke for 30 minutes prior to the saliva collection. It also noted that the current saliva test has lower sensitivity in asymptomatic patients and MUSC is continuing to work to improve the test for those patients.