S.C. DHEC confirms 31 new virus cases in Aiken County; will not report data on Thanksgiving

State health authorities confirmed 31 new COVID-19 cases in Aiken County on Wednesday.

A total of 12 patients are currently receiving care from Aiken Regional Medical Centers, according to a news release from the hospital.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 1,243 confirmed cases and four coronavirus deaths statewide.

DHEC will not report daily COVID-19 numbers on Thanksgiving, according to a news release from the state agency.

In Edgefield County, DHEC reported six new cases. There were also two new cases in Barnwell County, according to DHEC.

Not including antibody tests, 8,991 individual test results reported statewide Tuesday, and 13.8% of them were positive, according to DHEC.

Aiken County reported 216 tests Tuesday, and 61 of them were positive, including two antibody tests, according to DHEC's online dashboard.

Wednesday's report brings the confirmed statewide cumulative totals to 197,652 cases and 4,015 deaths.

COVID-19 testing

The free COVID-19 saliva testing site at USC Aiken is closed until Saturday for the Thanksgiving holiday.

When the drive-thru testing clinic reopens, it will be available from 1 to 6 p.m. every day except Tuesdays at the USC Aiken Convocation Center, located at 2049 Champion Way, Graniteville.

To find a South Carolina testing location near you, visit scdhec.gov/covid19/find-covid-19-testing-location.