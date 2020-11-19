S.C. DHEC confirms 31 coronavirus cases in Aiken County

South Carolina health authorities confirmed 31 new COVID-19 cases in Aiken County on Thursday.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed a total of 1,410 cases and 17 deaths across the state Thursday. No deaths were reported in Aiken County.
The data reported Thursday is for the date of Nov. 18.
This brings the confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Aiken County to 5,223 as of Thursday with 84 coronavirus-related deaths.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC statewide on Nov. 18 was 9,729, and the percent positive was 14.5%.
The total number statewide is now 189,251 confirmed cases, 11,909 probable cases, 3,924 confirmed deaths and 277 probable deaths.
Want to get tested?
USC Aiken continues to offer coronavirus testing Wednesday through Monday each week at the USCA Convocation Center from 1 to 6 p.m. It is a saliva test, and residents spit into a vial. Residents are not required to bring an insurance card, but will need a driver's license or a USC Aiken ID. To pre-register, visit rrtesting.com/uscaiken.